Mrs. Rose Martin Rushing, age 81, died Saturday July 31 at Willow Pond Senior Living Community. The native of Register, Georgia was a 1957 graduate of Claxton High School. Following her graduation, Rose attended Draughn’s Business College. She returned to Bulloch County where she was employed as a bank teller with Sea Island Bank for several years. She later began her career with Georgia Southern University, where she retired from the payroll department, following over 30 years of service. Rose worked part-time with the Warehouse in Statesboro for many years until she retired. Rose was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawson and Pearl McCorkel Martin; her husband, Jerry Kyle Rushing, Sr.; a sister, Ina Hagin; a brother, Garland Martin; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Otis and Bonnie Lou Futch Rushing. Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle and Kathy Rushing and Marty and Candace Rushing, all of Register; her grandchildren, Haley and Kevin O’Grady of Martinez, Matt and Kirby Rushing of Savannah, Lawson Rushing of Statesboro, Will Rushing of Statesboro, Morgan Bowen of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Thomas Bowen of Statesboro; two great-grandchildren, Jack O’Grady and Ellie Rose O’Grady; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and June Rushing of Statesboro. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Don Martin, Lawson Rushing, Will Rushing, Thomas Bowen, Kevin O’Grady and Ron Rushing. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org,, 262 S. Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis Tenn. 38105 or the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Ave. Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.