Mrs. Sally Kuhns Foy, age 79, passed away Wednesday March 1, 2023, at Memorial Health in Savannah. She was born in Claxton on December 3, 1943, to Robert Palmer and Lela Mae Lewis Kuhns. Life’s journey had taken her many miles from home, and she lived in Waterport, N.Y. for a few years before moving back to Evans County where she lived the rest of her life. Mrs. Sally graduated from Claxton High School in 1960 and had pursued several career paths over her lifetime. Among her longest tenured jobs were those at Claxton Manufacturing, Claxton Middle School and The Evans County Christian Food Bank. Her civic life was filled as well, and she was a member of the Claxton Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering with the Evans Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (The Pink Ladies). Sally loved the Lord and served Him as a member of Gospel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Donald Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Roger Foy of Claxton; her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Dawn and Dr. Jim Cavanah of Rincon; son and daughters-in-law, Andy and JoAnne Lewis and Tressie Lewis, all of Claxton; siblings, Jimmy (Gwen) Kuhns of Savannah, Patricia (Claude) Turner of Eden, Robin (Ricky) Tyler of Ellabell, Randy (Judy) Kuhns of Ellabell and Donnie (Kathy) Kuhns of Claxton; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, with the funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville. Pallbearers will be Jarrad Weiss, Ryan Lewis, Cory Lewis, Joshua Bacon, A.J. Lewis and Kole Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Evans County Christian Food Bank, The Claxton Lions Club and Evans Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Mrs. Sally Kuhns Foy.