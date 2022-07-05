Mrs. Sybil Todd Lanier, 79, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 1, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. She was born October 27, 1942 to parents, Henry Curtis (Babe) Todd and Melba Fudge Todd. The Evans County native resided in Nevils, Ga. for most of her life. Her occupation was in the garment industry. She was known in her community and by her family and friends as a sweet lady who loved everyone. She spent many hours preparing her famous “Ms. Sybil’s Peanut Brittle” so others could enjoy it. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was a member of the JOY Sunday School Class. Sybil was preceded in death by her beloved son, James Keith Lanier; her parents; her father-in law, Walter Lanier; her mother-in-law, Sina Lou Denmark Lanier Hollingsworth; a brother-in-law, Billy Lanier and a brother, Benny Todd. Survivors include her husband, James Elton Lanier of Nevils, Ga.; daughter, Cindy Boyett (Jerry) of Collins, Ga; brother, Jimmy H. Todd (Peggy) of Hagan, Ga.; sister, Judy Johns (James Brown) of Twin City, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeremy Boyett, Adam Boyett, Clayton Lanier (Rachel), Bailey Lanier Moore (Timothy); great-grandchildren, Gracie Boyett, Landen Boyett, Emma Boyett, Sadie Moore, Mollie Moore and Abel Lanier; several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m., until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in the DeLoach’s Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Todd, Jack Godowns, Allen Amerson, Austin Williams, Jeffrey Williams and Terry Anderson. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the JOY Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Church. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to DeLoach Church Cemetry Fund, 3520 Nevils-Groveland Rd., Nevils, Ga. 31321. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.