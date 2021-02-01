Mrs. Wyndol Blalock Smith, 82, passed away January 28 in Florida. She was a Tattnall County native but lived most of her younger years in Evans County. She was a graduate of Claxton High School. Mrs. Smith loved gardening and working with arts and crafts. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a grandson, James Thomas Hennessey, III.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Clyde Harold Smith of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; two sons, Huey Smith of Statesboro and Harold (Jill) Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Donna Smith of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla; 10 grandchildren, Andrew and Angela Smith, Justin and Jarrod Minor, Rachel Juchniewicz, Jennifer Alger, Justine Sauvageau, Ashley and Hunter Smith and Jesse Reneau; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks. must be worn.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 2, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 2, at 1 p.m., at Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.