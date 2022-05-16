Ms. Loette Salter Griffin, 82, passed away peacefully Friday, May 13 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. A longtime resident of Evans County, she never met a stranger, and if she did, they weren’t a stranger for long. Loette was better known to everyone as “Nannie”. She loved being around people and talking to everyone she came in contact with whether at the grocery store, Walgreens, or visiting the girls at the bank. One of her favorite outings was visiting Melba Banks’ Beauty Shop. Loette looked forward to their weekly appointments for over 60 years. Loette grew up on a farm, and when she married, farming was still a big part of her life. Loette worked for over 50 years with Dr. Lindy Morgan, Chiropractor, as the secretary and medical assistant. She loved her job because she enjoyed helping people. She was compassionate, caring and devoted her time taking care of each patient. She managed to hold down a full-time job and still made her family a top priority. Family was very important to her, but serving the Lord always came first in her life. Loette had been a member of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church for over 65 years. She served in the children’s ministry, taught Sunday School, was an active choir member and also served in several positions in the WMU. Her hobbies were working in her yard and flower beds, but her heart was in spoiling her grandchildren and her great-grands. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester Howell and Avis Stubbs Salter; husband, R.L. Griffin, Jr.; and brother, Don Salter. Surviving are her son, Terry (Ann) Griffin of Claxton, Ga; daughter, Donna (Ray) Odom of Collins, Ga.; brother, Jerry H. Salter and beloved sister-in-law, Wynette, of Claxton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Dana Lacy Odom (Caroline Smoak) of Collins, Ga.; Haley Ann (Matt) DeBeltrand of Claxton, Ga.; Reid Evan (Brittany) Odom of Statesboro, Ga.; Philip Howell (Adriana) Griffin of Claxton, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Ethan Clay DeBeltrand; Brantley Hayes Odom; Berkley Marie Odom; Rynleigh Tate Griffin; and Raleigh Kate Griffin. The family would like to express special thanks to The Griffin House and Ogeechee Area Hospice. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, from 10 – 11 a.m., at Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m., at Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reid Odom, Philip Griffin, Matt DeBeltrand, Ricky Salter, Randy Waters and Dale Salter. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.