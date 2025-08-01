Ms. Mattie LaJuan Eason, 73, died peacefully at home on July 21, 2025, after a sudden illness. Most of her younger years she worked on the farm until she graduated from Claxton High school in 1969. After graduation she worked at Claxton Manufacturing until it closed and then at Ithica until it closed. She then went back to school at Southeastern Technical College receiving her degree in Computer Science. After completing school, she went to work for the Tattnall County Tax Commissioner Office until she retired. LaJuan loved her family and was a second momma to all her nieces and nephews. She was the glue that kept her family together. Her favorite thing to do was read books; if she had idle time she had a book in her hands. She also loved to play Mahjong on the computer. LaJuan is going to be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Ennis H. Eason and mother, Mattie Lou Eason; brothers, Larry Eason, Charles Eason, William “Billy” Eason; sisters, Sherry Laverne Hunt and Judy Hager; sister-in-law, Sue Eason and Jane Driggers Eason; nephews, Robert Dean Mathis and Timothy Eason; niece, Christina Eason; and great-nephew Nicholas Mohr. She is survived by her brother, Linwood Eason of Glennville; sister, Faye Eason Spivey of Claxton; aunt, Mildred Byrd of Pooler; seven nieces and nephews; 14 great- and four great-great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins. Visitation will be Friday, July 25, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 26, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Durrell Harn, classmate and close family friend, officiating. Pallbearers will be Tommy Bacot, Charles Bacot, Cortney Marks, Josh Marks, Philip Griffin and Terry Griffin. Burial will be at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Ga. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.