Ms. Penny Yvette Bacon was born on June 30, 1971 to the late Mr. Lorinza and Mrs. Bernease Bacon in Metter, Ga. She passed away March 2, 2023. She was raised in Claxton, attending the public schools and graduating from Claxton High School in 1989. While she was in high school, Penny started working for Hardee’s restaurant. Through hard work and perseverance, Penny became the manager of several Hardee’s restaurants in the local area, serving a total of 16 years of service which ended in 2005. That experience propelled Penny to seek more education at Ogeechee Technical College, where she completed and obtained several different certificates. Penny began with a certificate as a Health Service Technician, then she moved on to Central Sterile Processing Technician. She then followed by entering into the Nurse Aide Training program, but she later changed direction and completed the Criminal Justice Specialist program. Penny achieved all of this during the years of 2007-2011. In 2013, Penny obtained an Associate degree from Ogeechee Technical College in Criminal Justice Technology and she went on to finish her education with a BA degree in Social and Criminal Justice in 2016 from Ashford University. However; in 2017, Penny was in a car accident that ended her dreams of using those degrees in the Criminal Justice field. Penny grew up attending church regularly, at both Jerusalem Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She joined and was baptized as a teenager at Mt. Pleasant and spent her life serving God here. In 1999, Penny met Robert Smith and together they had two children. He was the love of her life and after the accident occurred, he helped her adapt to a new way of living. One sister, Jewelene Hunter, preceded her to Glory in 2012; and a nephew, Anthony T. Jackson, preceded her to Glory in 2020. Penny leaves the following loved ones to cherish her memory: two children, Ms. Nichelle Bacon and Mr. Nicholas Bacon; her siblings, Ms. Pearl Bacon, Ms. JoAnn Jackson, Mrs. Bernetter (Franklin) Geiger, Mr. Floyd S. Bacon, Mr. Lloyd (Kimberly) Bacon, Mr. Robert Bacon and Ms. Fay Jones; three uncles, Dea. Ulysses Bacon, Mr. Earl Seloy Bacon and Mr. Gary Holland; one great-aunt, Mrs. Sophie Brewton; nieces and nephews, Eriah and Shemiah Geiger, Jheryl Hunter, Jasmine (Brian) Barbee, Kim (Donnell) Jackson, Akilah Johnson, Blake Jones, JR, Eric and Erica Jones, Erin Jones and LaTrenda (Lorenzo) Love; a host of loving and caring grandnieces, nephews, cousins and friends with whom she stayed in constant contact. Penny loved her family, Penny loved her children, Penny loved her church and Penny loved Jesus! Funeral services were held Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m., at Historic Mt. Pleasant Misionary Baptist Church in Claxton with the Rev. James Howard presiding and Rev. Samuel Watkins giving the eulogy. Rev. Michael P. Dickerson was the pastor. Active pallbearers were Blake Jones, Jr., Lorenzo Love, Shemiah Geiger, Eriah Geiger, Jheryl Hunter and Robert Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Charles Brewton, Richard Brewton, Daniel Brewton and Barry Baker. Harper’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.