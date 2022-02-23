GBI investigates multiple shootings, officer-involved shooting in Evans County

Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards has confirmed he contacted Georgia Bureau of Investigations requesting an independent investigation following more than one shooting incident that occurred earlier this evening, including an officer-involved shooting.
According to Edwards, ECSO responded to a shooting incident in the area of Ruffins Road in Evans County, where a suspect shot a victim. The suspect fled the scene and engaged a third party where additional shots were fired. Deputies engaged the suspect and the suspect fired his weapon, officers then returned fire shooting the suspect.
The GBI has confirmed they have responded to Evans County, are in the initial stages of the investigation and have no information to provide at this time.
According to a source at Evans Memorial Hospital, four patients suffering from gun shot wounds were brought to the emergency room, two of which are suffering from what are described as life-threatening injuries. Reportedly, one victim was life flighted out but additional flights cannot be made at this time due to weather conditions.
This is a developing story and additional details will be provided once available.