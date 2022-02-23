GBI investigates multiple shootings, officer-involved shooting in Evans County

Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards has confirmed he contacted Georgia Bureau of Investigations requesting an independent investigation following more than one shooting incident that occurred earlier this evening, including an officer-involved shooting.

According to Edwards, ECSO responded to a shooting incident in the area of Ruffins Road in Evans County, where a suspect shot a victim. The suspect fled the scene and engaged a third party where additional shots were fired. Deputies engaged the suspect and the suspect fired his weapon, officers then returned fire shooting the suspect.

The GBI has confirmed they have responded to Evans County, are in the initial stages of the investigation and have no information to provide at this time.

.