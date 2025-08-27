Municipal Qualifying draws candidates for several council posts

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

As the deadline for municipal elections qualifying closed last Wednesday, there were two contested races for Claxton City Council posts.

In District 1, incumbent council member Donna Brewton is being challenged by Robert Dale Hodgeson, Sr., and in District 3, incumbent Scott Lynn will face Marla Crews for that seat on the council.

