Murder arrest made in death of Arkale Williams

An arrest was made last week in the January 2018 death of Arkale Williams, a seventeen-year-old Evans County resident.

Kristopher Dandre Strikland, 18, of Ellabel, was arrested on Tuesday, October 16, and charged with felony murder.

By Julie Braly, Editor