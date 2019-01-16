Murphy discusses extremes at MLK banquet

Approximately 250 guests enjoyed the 31st Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Evans County Community Center. The event, held January 5, was sponsored by the Evans County Afro-American Society and MLK Observance Committee. This year’s theme is “A dream of unity to achieve a reality of peace”.

In the elegantly decorated ECCC, attendees enjoyed a delicious meal, song, interpretive dance, and motivational speeches.

Minister Stanley Freeman, Jr. and Sister Joann Anderson served as Master and Mistress of Ceremonies.

By Julie Braly, Editor