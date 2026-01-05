Nancy Ann Gibbs of Claxton, 74, a beloved member of the Claxton community, departed this life on January 3, 2026. Known for her vibrant spirit, Nancy was full of life and cherished for her warm and caring personality. Nancy found a second family within her church community, where she fostered deep connections and friendships. Her lively spirit and commitment to others left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. As we celebrate her life, let us remember her laughter, her love for fishing, and the tremendous impact she had on her family and community. Nancy will be missed dearly but remembered fondly by those she leaves behind. Surviving are her daughters, Brandie (Chris) Coley and Betsy (Foy) Randall. Her grandchildren, Colby Kirkland, Carsyn Coley, Caedyn Coley, Percy Randall, and Harper Randall, were the light of her life, and she held every moment spent with them dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Gibbs. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 8, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 8, 11:00 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.