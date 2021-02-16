Nancy D. Cowart, 70, passed away February 15 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia. She was a native of Evans County that lived here most of her life. Nancy graduated from Claxton High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Sociology from Georgia Southern College. She always had a passion for helping others and putting others first, which was evident throughout her working career. Nancy worked at the Tattnall County Training Center; the Evans County Department of Family and Children Services as a social worker; and the Evans County Board of Education where she helped start the Pre-K program and became the Family Services Coordinator. She was of Catholic faith and attended St. Christopher Catholic Church on occasion. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Clanton “CC” Driggers and mother, Jeanne Brauns Driggers; and two brothers, Sammy Driggers and Robert Driggers. Nancy is survived by two sons, Andy (Nickole) Cowart and Greg (Amanda) Cowart, all of Claxton; five granddaughters, Karly, Karry, Payton, Kayla, and Jorja Cowart; two brothers, Johnny and Richard (Kaye) Driggers, both of Claxton; two sisters, Marie Driggers of Claxton and Jeannette (Roger) Fillmore of Jesup, Ga; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Driggers of Hagan, Ga., and Anne Driggers of Claxton; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, at 3 p.m., graveside at Brewton Cemetery with Pastor Randy Williams of First Baptist Church of Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sam Driggers, Tracy Driggers, Richie Driggers, Nathan Driggers, Ben Ratliff, Bishop Bullard and Warren Driggers Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Social distancing will be observed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.