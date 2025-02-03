Nancy Tippins Lewis, 91, was called to her forever home on January 31, 2025. Nancy was born October 9, 1933 in Daisy, Georgia and was the eldest of 10 children. At the time of her death, she was a devoted member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Daisy. Nancy spent many years in Savannah, Georgia raising her four children alongside her husband, Floyd Lewis. She later worked outside the home in retail with the Lerner Shops in downtown Savannah. She finished her working career in hospitality with various hotels. Nancy moved back to her hometown of Claxton in 1989 and enjoyed the remainder of her years in her little home in Daisy. She could be found working in her yard and listening to old church hymns all day. She was known for the array of flowers in her gardens and her joy of sharing those with others. Nancy had the most beautiful butterflies and birds visit her gardens and she could easily identify them all. She was featured in the Claxton Enterprise showing her love for the hummingbirds attracted to her flower gardens and feeders. She most enjoyed time spent here with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren explaining what types of flowers she grew and where they came from. The most precious to her were those transferred from her Big Mama’s yard that she nurtured year after year to become the most beautiful flowers nature can provide. She was preceded in death by the father of children, Floyd Lewis; her mother, Margaret Greene Tippins Smith; her fathers, Loren Robert Tippins and Claude W. Smith; her sisters, Roberta “Bobbie” Thorne Brierton and Sylvia S. Reynolds; brothers, Joe Smith, Robbie Smith and James “Jim” W. Tippins; daughter, Darlene Lewis Brown Kemp; and son, Craig R. Lewis. Nancy leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory. She is survived by her sons, Loren (Audrey) Lewis, Sr., and Lloyd (Donna) Lewis; her daughter-in-law, Cindi Lewis; her grandchildren, Morgan (Ed) Ortiz, Loren, Jr. (Jordyn) Lewis, Jason Brown, Adrian Brown, James (Vanessa) Rowlands, Patrick Lewis, Kathleen Lewis; great-grandchildren, Alexis (Ben), Tyson, Isabelle, Savannah, Sophia, Cason, Kipp, Jenna, Jessica, Jacqueline, Raymond, and Ariana; and one great-great-grandchild, Paisley Mae; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; her brothers and sisters, John R. (Jeannine) Tippins, Jerry E. Smith, Claudelle Molnar, and Linda Smith; two special families, Michael and Marjorie “Tooter” Harrison and Dr. Hannah Harrison and Jayson Treadway, also Janet Schaaf and her daughters, Kiley and Katelyn. Visitationwill be held Tuesday, February 4, 10:00 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Harrison, Joseph Smith, Ed Ortiz, Ben Brubaker, Mike McLendon and Casey Threatte. The family would like to give a special thanks for the loving care received from Glenvue Health and Rehab, Bethany Hospice, and Dr. T. J. Miller. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Evans County Cares, Bethany Hospice, or a charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.