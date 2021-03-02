Nanette Williams Anderson, age 83, died Wednesday, February 17 surrounded in love by family in Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Ga. She was born in Claxton to Lambert and Nan (Rothell) Williams and was the eldest of two daughters. Nanette graduated from LaGrange College where she studied speech and drama and English. While there she met her adoring husband, George T. Anderson. They married in 1959 and had four daughters. They were married nearly 41 years before George’s death in 2002. Mrs. Anderson stayed home with the girls until 1978 when she got a job writing for the Macon Telegraph. She then moved on to the Courier Herald, where she worked until her retirement. She had her own column, Emerald City Gems. She also covered the weddings and obituaries. She was given opportunities to write features as well, earning accolades on one of her features; a feat for which she was quite proud. Nanette and her husband were two of the founders of the Dublin Civic Theatre. Nanette both acted in as well as directed several productions, including her favorite, The Sound of Music. Nanette was very involved in the community as a member of the Order of the Blarney Stone, and enjoyed dancing with the Dublin Boot Scooters. She was also extremely active in the First United Methodist Church of Dublin, where she sang in the Chancel choir. Left to honor and remember her love are her daughters, Janice Gruber and Georgana (Ron) Brown; son-in-law, Jim Batey; grandchildren, Stephanie (Robert) Thomas, Kacee (Matt) Gasperich-Morris, Turner (Jenna) Gruber, Lauren (Jessica) Mason and Camron (Kara) Gruber; great- grandchildren, Katherine, Abby, Lily, Matthew, Leah, Dylan and Asher; a great-great-granddaughter, Ava; sister, Susan (Joel) Burrow; nieces, Phyllis (Bug) Gragg, Laura (Paul) Youngblood and Sharon Burrow; nephews, Mark (Gail) Anderson and Martin (Katy) Burrow; several honory daughters, including Miki Smith and Lynn Dennis. In addition to her parents and husband, Nanette was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Anderson Batey and Marinan Denise Anderson; and a grandson, Bane Roland Brown. Nanette was pure joy, and will be remembered as spunky, creative, kind and vivacious. Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 21, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 305 West Gaines St., Dublin Ga. 31021, with Pastor Dr. Bob Williams officiating. Burial followed at Northview Cemetery in Dublin. Memorials may be made in Nanette’s name to the First United Methodist Church Choir Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.