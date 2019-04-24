National Day of Prayer Breakfast set for May 2

Harris Malcom, an actor known for the 2008 film, Fireproofwill be the keynote speaker at the Evans County National Day of Prayer Breakfast slated for Thursday, May 2. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. at the Evans County Wildlife Club for fellowship networking. A breakfast buffet will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m., and the program will begin at 7:30.

In the film, Harris plays the part of John Holt, the father of Caleb Holt.

Caleb, a fire captain, and wife Catherine are experiencing marital difficulties. At work, Caleb underscores the importance of never leaving one’s partner behind, but at home, he and Catherine argue constantly.

As the couple prepares for divorce, John (Harris Malcom)convinces Caleb to first try the Love Dare, a 40-day challenge for improving marriages by changing the way a spouse is treated.

During the challenge Caleb makes a life-changing commitment to love God … and, with God’s help, truly love his wife. But is it too late to fireproof his marriage?

Harris Malcom currently serves as a Regional State Missionary with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. For the past 27 years he has served the Southern Baptist Convention as a pastor, filling in as interim for various churches in middle and north Georgia. . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor