National Day of Prayer program slated for May 5

The public is invited and encouraged to attend a National Day of Prayer program to be held Thursday, May 5. The program will take place on the lawn of the Evans County Courthouse.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chair to the program, which will begin at 12 noon.

Our government, military, education system, businesses, economy, families, churches, and healthcare will be among the may things lifted in prayer during the program.

The event is proudly sponsored by the Praying Partners of the Community.