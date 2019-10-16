National Day of Writing October 20

October 20th is the annual celebration of National Day on Writing. This is a day sponsored by the National Council of Teachers of English to encourage kids and grown-ups alike to take a moment to think about why they value writing, what they love about writing, or the role writing plays in their lives.

Evans County School System (ECSS) and the Evans County Public Fishing Area invite students to visit the Evans County Public Fishing Area at any time between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, to participate in a Write Out celebration! While at the public fishing area, you will be treated to a variety of outdoor-related and fun-filled writing activities! This event is a celebration of National Day on Writing and promoted by the National Writing Project (NWP).

ECSS want to hear from community members about the role writing plays in their lives. Have someone take a photograph or snap a Writing Selfie (picture of yourself writing) and provide a short caption that describes why you write, the role writing plays in your life, or what you love about writing.

Please submit the photo (in ‘actual size’ from a cell phone or high resolution from a camera), your captain, name and age to Mari Moss, Writing Instructional Coach for Evans County Schools at mmoss@evans.k12.ga.us. Submissions will be considered for publication in an upcoming edition of the Claxton Enterprise.

The Evans County Library, in partnership with ECSS, also invites members of the public to visit the library and post a brief response on their “Why I Write” display board. Stop by at your convenience Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

•••••••

¡Únase a la celebración del Día Nacional de la Escritura! Nos encantaría saber el papel que desempeña la escritura en sus vidas. ¡Tomese una Selfie de escritura (imagen de usted mismo escribiendo) y proporcione un subtítulo breve que describa por qué escribe, el papel que desempeña la escritura en su vida o lo que le ENCANTA escribir! ¡Nos encantaría presentar un par de Selfies de escritura en una edición de Octubre del Claxton Enterprise (el periódico del condado)!