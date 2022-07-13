National Night Out slated for July 26 – free school supplies, books, more

Marking its 20th year, Evans County will celebrate National Night Out (NNO), a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, on Tuesday, July 26 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

As in past years, free school supplies, books, food and drinks will be distributed to students and fun on-site activities will also be available.

NNO enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and other emergency personnel while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Children and members of the community can meet some of the local law enforcement personnel and firefighters who serve and protect the citizens and businesses of Evans County as well see emergency response vehicles up close.

Evans County NAACP Chapter 5181 proudly hosts the local NNO annual event.