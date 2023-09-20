Low Country Cremation and Burial announces the death of Neal Bennett, age 71, of Claxton who passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born on August 14, 1952 in Savannah to James and Arveta Williams Bennett. He lived in Pembroke for many years, moving to Claxton in 2012. He was a mechanic that loved to work on automobiles. Neal is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Bennett; his brothers, Garland Bennett and Larry Williams. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Bennett (Justin Aegar) of Claxton and Heather Bennett of Pulaski; brother, Ricky Bennett of Pembroke; grandchildren, Jaida Bennett, Taylor Bennett, Chloe Blocker and Brittlyn Aeger; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.