Nearly 230 attend Chamber Banquet

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce held their annual Membership Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Evans County Wildlife Club. Jesse Cole, owner of The Savannah Bananas and motivational speaker was the keynote speaker.

The 2019 Chamber awards winners are: Pineland Telephone – Industry of the Year; South GA Bank – Business of the Year; Ed Bradley – Business Leader of the Year; Bruce Purcell – Citizen of the Year; Chris Gay – Distinguished Service Award; Dr. Marty Waters – Outstanding Community Service Award; Rosalind Ivey – Chamber Director of the Year; and Aaron Lyons – Junior Board Member of the Year.

For the full article, and to view additional pictures, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives.

By Julie Braly, Editor