Nearly $98,000 raised by C.A.R.E.S.

A total $97,934.55 was raised by Evans County C.A.R.E.S this year. The announcement was made during the local charity organization’s 13th annual celebration Friday, April 12. The money raised is used to support local cancer patients and cancer research efforts.

Each year, C.A.R.E.S. donates 60 percent of funds raised to cancer research, while the remaining 40 percent is given via grants to assist local cancer patients with the cost of medications and travel expenses related to their treatments.

“We had another very successful night and a good turnout of people,” said C.A.R.E.S. President Bill Callaway. “Everyone is involved because cancer touches the lives of everybody in this county in some fashion. If it isn’t yourself that is diagnosed, it is a family member, friend, co-worker, or an acquaintance. I don’t think that will stop until cancer is eradicated, hopefully during our lifetime.”

The top ten fundraising teams this year were . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor