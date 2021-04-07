New administrative team chosen to lead Claxton Middle School for 2021-22

The Evans County Board of Education approved a new administrative team for Claxton Middle School (CMS) for the 2021-22 school year during a called meeting Thursday, April 1.

Tanita Peak McDowell, who currently serves as CMS Assistant Principal, has been promoted to Principal. Jason Trotter and Fran Tanner have been chosen as Assistant Principals.

The action comes after the Board previously approved the resignation of current CMS Principal Dr. Charlie Frazier, effective June 30, 2021.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our online archives dating back to 1915.