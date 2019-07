To providing a safer and more secure learning environment, a state-of-the-art security system is being installed at all schools in the Evans County school district and sports complexes.

The system operates via a blend of………

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor