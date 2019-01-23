New billing for annual county solid waste fee

Evans County annual solid waste fee of $160 will now be invoiced by the Evans County Tax Assessor’s Office.

Rather than the fee appearing on the county tax bill at the end of each year, invoices will be mailed to customers in January, April, and July.

Payments will be due by the 23rd of the second month following the invoice month. For example, invoices dated January will be due March 23; invoices dated April will be due June 23; and invoices dated July will be due September 23.

By Julie Braly, Editor