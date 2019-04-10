New CHS design gets BOE board approval

Members of the Evans County Board of Education formally approved the new Claxton High School building concept and design during their regular meeting Monday night. The approval will allow the architectural firm to move forward with the design development and site design.

Representatives from SP Design Group reviewed the site plan and floor plan, which they previously shared with the board. The new building will have approximately 105,000 square feet of new space as well as approximately 3,800 square feet of repurposed space. Repurposed areas are comprised of current CMS space being connected to and incorporated into the new CHS structure.

By Julie Braly, Editor