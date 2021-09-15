New ‘clear bag policy’ at Pecan Grove issued ‘to enhance safety and security’

The Evans County School System (ECSS) will begin implementing a ‘clear bag policy’ for football games at Bell Memorial Field, commonly referred to as the Pecan Grove. The announcement was made Monday by Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters who said the purpose is “to enhance safety and security.”

According to a press release issued by Waters on Monday, the policy will limit the size and types of bags…

…Waters then issued a stern warning regarding what is traditionally known as ‘senior pranks’….

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132.