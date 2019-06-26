New Georgia Law Concerning Marriage License begins July 1

Effective July 01, 2019, Georgia House Bill 228 removes parental consent to marry for under age 18 applicants. In other words, no one under the age of 17 shall be issued a marriage license in the state of Georgia for any reason. There remains no provision in the law for underage applicants for reason of pregnancy.

According to Evans County Probate Judge Darin McCoy, under the new law…..

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer