Hagan’s own Jessie DeLoach, has been hired as Police Chief of Hagan.

Mayor Matt Blocker introduced DeLoach during the city’s meeting on Feb. 19.

DeLoach’s starting date for the position was February 11.

By Julie Braly, Editor