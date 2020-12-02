New Route for Claxton Christmas Parade of Lights this Thursday

A new route was announced Monday for this year’s Christmas in Claxton Parade of Lights. The parade will begin at the intersection of Hwy. 280 and N. Clark St., (between the Evans County Public Library and the Evans County Board of Education); it will travel Hwy. 280 East (Main St.) to the traffic light at River St.; turn left onto River St.; turn right onto Long St. at Evans Memorial Hospital; and conclude just beyond Camellia Health & Rehabilitation.

The parade is set to begin promptly at 6 p.m. with line-up beginning at 5 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will serve as this year’s Parade Grand Marshals.

All moving parade units will be decorated with lights and depict a Christmas theme.

Due to safety concerns, throwing candy from a moving unit is prohibited. Walking units may distribute candy; however, candy must be bagged and made available for spectators to pick up from a tray or container; hand-to-hand contact is prohibited.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the parade units which are chosen first ($200), second ($100), and third ($50) place winners. Judging criteria includes: use of Christmas theme; use of lights; creativity; jolliness and spirit; and overall appearance. Judges have been selected from out of town. Entries will be judged along the parade route – not during line-up.

The Christmas in Claxton Celebration, typically conducted on South Newton Street, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 guidelines and concerns.