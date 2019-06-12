New school year brings new principals and assistant principals at Evans Co. Schools

All four schools in the Evans County school district will have new leadership when the school year begins in August. Claxton Elementary School (CES), Claxton Middle School (CMS) and Second Chance Academy will have new principals taking the helm for the 2019-2020 school year.

Additionally, CES, CMS and Claxton High School will have new assistant principals for the upcoming academic year.

By Julie Braly, Editor