New school year quickly approaching, ECCSS begins Aug. 5, Pinewood Aug. 9

It’s just about time to start preparing for the 2024-2025 school year. Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) begins school on Monday, August 5 – with a Back-to-School Bash Open House and Meet Your Tigers event scheduled for Saturday, August 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for Claxton Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA)’s 2024-2025 school year begins Friday, August 9. Teacher pre-planning is from Monday, August 5 to Thursday, August 8. Open house will be on Thursday, August 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

