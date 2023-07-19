New terminal building gets OK from Airport Authority

Several projects are expected at the Claxton-Evans County airport in 2024-25, including a new terminal building and the development of a design plan for perimeter fencing of airport property. Meeting in their regular quarterly meeting last week, Airport Authority members agreed unanimously to proceed with the necessary planning steps for construction of the terminal.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.