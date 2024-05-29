New terminal work begins soon; Airport Authority accepts low bid

Members of the Claxton-Evans County Airport Authority have accepted a bid of more than $1 million for construction of a new terminal facility. A date has not yet been determined for breaking ground, according to local airport manager Vernon Owens, but the successful bidder will have 365 days from start of construction to completion. Altamaha Building Systems submitted a bid of $1,057,822 to construct a 3,200 sq. ft. terminal building that will be erected about 100 yards southwest of the current structure.

