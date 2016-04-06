New Veterans Memorial Highway Dedicated

This year’s Veterans Day celebration started early in Evans County. Last Thursday, November 8, over 80 people attended the Veterans Memorial Highway dedication in the Bellville United Methodist Church social hall. The new name designation in honor of our county’s veterans is for 2.4 miles of Highway 280 from the western city limit of Hagan, through Bellville and to the Tattnall County line.

