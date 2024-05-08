New voter registrar Massey sworn to office

A new Chief Voter Registrar was sworn in on May 2, following an appointment by Chief Superior Court Judge Robert L. Russell, III. Amanda Massey was named by Judge Russell to succeed Irene Stanfield, who resigned unexpectedly on March 24. According to the appointment issued by the Superior Court on April 12, Massey will serve until the next Evans Grand Jury convenes in August of this year. At that time, the jurors must submit the names of two “…judicious, intelligent, and upright electors of the county” to Judge Russell, who will make an appointment to serve the unexpired term of the registrar’s predecessor in office.

