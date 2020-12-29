Newly-Elected Officials in Evans County to be sworn in today

Following the November 3 General Election, a group of newly elected officials is scheduled to take office in Evans County on January 1, 2021.

Swearing-in ceremonies will be held on the front steps of the Evans County Courthouse today, December 29, beginning at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. All in attendance are required to practice social distancing. Seating will not be provided. For those who wish to sit, please bring a lawn chair.

The tentative schedule for swearing-in ceremonies:

2:00 p.m. Sheriff Mac Edwards and Staff

2:30 p.m. Clerk of Court, Kathy P. Hendrix

2:35 p.m. Tax Commissioner, Julie E. Mincey

2:40 p.m. County Surveyor, Timothy W. Eason

2:45 p.m. Coroner, Mellie NeSmith

2:50 p.m. Solicitor General of the State Court, William E. Callaway

3:00 p.m. County Commissioners Pratt Lockwood, L.E. Hewitt and Irene Burney

3:10 p.m. Board of Education Members Joyce Lockwood, Dorcas D. Moore and Vernella M. Welch