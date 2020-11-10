Newly Renovated EMH Café Features Eldred Tippins, Jr., Mural

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) unveiled its newly renovated café when it reopened Monday, November 9, 2020, and will soon offer a new outdoor dining area while also honoring one of its founders, the late Eldred Tippins, Jr.

The cafeteria was closed on March 16 of this year as EMH began to see a spread in COVID and restricted visitors to the facility.

The Eldred Tippins Café has been updated with…

By Julie Braly, Editor