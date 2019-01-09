Night to Shine, February 8

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton will serve as one of nearly 600 churches in all 50 states and across the globe to host Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday, February 8. The local event will begin at 6 p.m. This is the fifth year the foundation has sponsored the event.

Eastside is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs “but this is not about Eastside,” said Joey Smith, Eastside representative. “This is not about me, Brother Matt or Tim Tebow. It’s about God, giving Him the glory and coming together as a community to show another special group citizens that they are special and an important part of our community.”

If you would like to partner with Eastside and help with this event in any way (monetary donation, volunteer, provide a service) please contact Tim Waters, waterst@ft.newyorklife.com. 912,237-3686, or Joey Smith at 912-536-3651.

By Julie Braly, Editor