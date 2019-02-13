Night To Shine was memorable event

Hundreds of smiling faces shined with smiles, joys, and gratitude as Eastside Baptist Church’s hosted its first Night To Shine from 6 – 9:00 p.m. Friday. The worldwide event was held on February 8, 2019, in 655 host churches, 50 states, 24 countries for over 100,000 honored guests and 200,000+ volunteers.

Approximately 130 guests with special needs attended the event at Eastside. When guests arrived by limousine, they were dropped off at a red carpet where they were introduced and greeted by cheering fans and paparazzi.

With the help of nearly 550 volunteers, each guest was joined with a “buddy” who accompanied them throughout the night.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor