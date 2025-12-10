No action from BOE on invoice for ACA building

An invoice for more than $33,000 from Lynn Construction for work on the Arts and Cultural Authority’s Jack and Muriel Strickland building remains tabled, following the Dec. 8 meeting of the Evans County Board of Education.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Bradley Anderson said Monday there was no new information yet available to the BOE. The matter has been tabled since the BOE agreed to seek more legal input before making a decision on the payment request.

