No City approval for Haitian Flag Day permit

Claxton Council members agreed unanimously Monday night to rescind authorization for a group to stage a ‘Haitian Flag Day’ celebration at an East Liberty Street location on May 18. Board members agreed that a decision made to authorize the gathering during their April 7 meeting had taken place improperly and without sufficient information at the time. The request for an event permit was received in March from a representative of Miraculous Logistics Care Multiple Services LLC, Kris K. Momperousse, but no one was present to represent the organization when the matter was first approved.