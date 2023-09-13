No exemptions: County to revise ‘user fee’ ordinance

County Attorney Jay Swindell and the Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) sought to review and draft a new ordinance for Fire and EMS User Fees during regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 5. While the county rescinded the ‘user fee’ charge to churches back in late March, the decision was made to draft the new ordinance to include that there are “no exemptions” to pay the $60 Fire Fee and $100 Ambulance Service Fee.

