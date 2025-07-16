By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Authorities announced late Monday that a suspect was in custody and charged in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that targeted the Regional Youth Detention Center in Claxton. The facility is located adjacent to the Claxton-Evans Industrial Park on Bill Hodges Road.

According to information provided by Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Special Agent in Charge Lindsay Smith, the GBI and the Evans County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged Yadreka Porter, age 18, of Lyons, with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and making a false statement.

