No more User Fee exemptions allowed for garbage service at ‘unoccupied’ dwellings

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Residents in the unincorporated areas of Evans County will no longer be able to claim a User Fee exemption from paying for trash collection cans at property they claim as being unoccupied.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter last week suggested that the Board of Commissioners consider eliminating the exemption that allowed property owners to not pay the annual trash collection fee of $202 when the residence for which it is assessed is vacant.

