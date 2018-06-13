No tax hike for Claxton

City budgets for most of police dept. requests utilizing general funds and SPLOST

After discussion in May of a potential tax hike to cover equipment needs for Claxton Police Department, City Consultant Carter Crawford reported last week that most of the police department’s requests could be met without raising taxes by utilizing a combination of general funds and SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) dollars for the capital purchases.

The city council agreed to spend approximately $24,500 from the general fund in FY19 to lease/purchase two police vehicles and body cameras. Utilizing $27,269 in SPLOST funds next fiscal year, Claxton PD will also purchase two AR 15 rifles and racks, one tag reader, three tasers and ammunition.

SPLOST funds were previously budgeted for the purchase of another police car in FY19, updating Claxton PD’s fleet by a total of three new vehicles by the end of 2019.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

