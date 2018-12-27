Good Samaritan nominations needed

The Claxton Enterprise is currently featuring a series of articles titled, “Good Samaritan.” The purpose of the series is to highlight the often unnoticed work of dedicated volunteers in our community. The Claxton Enterprise is seeking nominations for this ongoing series.

For more information about “Good Samaritan” or to recommend someone to be featured, please send email to editor@claxtonenterprise.com or call Julie Braly at 739-2132.