Non-functioning, plastic BB gun brought to school; Discipline administered, matter turned over to law enforcement

A student who brought a plastic BB gun to Claxton Elementary School on Monday quickly learned that even non-functioning guns are not allowed on school grounds. The Evans County Charter School System reported late Monday that the plastic gun was confiscated after the student removed it from his pocket and showed a classmate who reported it to a teacher. According to a news release from ECCSS, the teacher immediately notified administration which responded and confiscated the BB gun.

