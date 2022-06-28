Norma Jean (Lee) Williams, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Norma was born in Claxton, Georgia to the late Luther and Vadna (Rushing) Lee. Norma, or “Aunt I Jean” as she was also known, met a serviceman at Ft. Stewart, Georgia and moved to Elizabethton, his hometown. She retired from Montgomery Ward after 43 years of service. She started with Montgomery Ward in Elizabethton then transferred to Kingsport when the business in Elizabethton closed. Norma was a member of First Christian Church and an active member of the Fidelis Class – she enjoyed special roles within her Sunday School Class. She was also an avid supporter of the Carter County Car Club as well as the East Tennessee Classic T-Bird Club, which she enjoyed for many years. Norma enjoyed taking vacations at Roan Mountain and to Tybee Island with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married in 1956, Glenn Ray Williams; her brothers, H.R. Lee, Russell Lee and Talmadge Lee; her sister, Beatrice Lee Hogue; cousins, aunts, uncles and three chosen sisters (her Tennessee family) the Hodge sisters, Wilma, Lois and Carol. Those left to cherish Norma’s many memories include many nieces, nephews, cousins and her remaining Hodge sisters – Geraldean, Glenna and Johnnie. A service to celebrate and honor the life of Norma Jean (Lee) Williams will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 30, at First Christian Church of Elizabethton with Minister Michael Klaus officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., in the church prior to the service on Thursday. The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members and supporters of the Carter County Car Club. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First Christian Church or to the Carter County Car Club to help children’s charities. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community for their tremendous care and support shown to Norma and her family. Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643, (423) 542-2232, is honored to serve the family of Norma Jean (Lee) Williams.