Norma Jean Ulbrich, 92, affectionately known as Ms. Jean, Seniora Juanita and Grandma, passed away April 30, 2023, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Lyons. She was born October 2, 1930, in Hot Springs Arkansas to Harry and Pansy Stevens. Married to Charles Ulbrich on November 15, 1947, she was a faithful wife and mother serving alongside her husband as missionaries to Cuba and Venezuela and later served several local churches in the United States. The two moved to Tattnall County in the 80’s where she was employed by the Tattnall County Health Department as a Spanish interpreter. She enjoyed serving in the ministry of Christ, cooking, parenting, volunteering as a pink lady and looking after the shut-ins. She was a faithful member of Birdford Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Helen Yomantas of Waukesha Wisconsin; four children, Steven Ulbrich (Becky) of College Station Texas, Sally Ramirez (David) of Conroe Texas, Susan Barnard (Terry) of Shellman Bluff and Sandra Mitchell (Bryan) of Claxton, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and two unborn great grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 4, at Brannen Family Funeral Services. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 4, at the chapel of Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial will be in Glennville Memorial Gardens. Care and Services are entrusted to Brannen Family Funeral Services, Glennville, Georgia.